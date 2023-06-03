Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys New Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.1 %

RE stock opened at $343.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

