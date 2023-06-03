Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $117,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

