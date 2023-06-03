Tether Gold (XAUT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94.64 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $94.64 million and $3.85 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,953.34 or 0.07201275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

