Terra Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $235.17 million and $20.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003112 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 281,128,688 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

