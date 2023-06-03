TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Lifted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,590,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,694,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,992 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TEL traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,482. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

