Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $99.75 Average PT from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $513.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

