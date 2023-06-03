Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

SNV opened at $29.68 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

