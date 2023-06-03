Swipe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.40 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Swipe has a market cap of $262.30 million and $41.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 566,518,482 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

