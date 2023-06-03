SVB Leerink Upgrades Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities upgraded Elevation Oncology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.89. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 127.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 143.7% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 516,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

