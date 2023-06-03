SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

About SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

