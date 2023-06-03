SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $338.39.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.