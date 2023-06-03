Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,034,035 shares.

Sunrise Resources Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

