SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.