Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

