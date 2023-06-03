StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
