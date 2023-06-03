StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

