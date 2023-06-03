StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,970,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

