StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Jun 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,970,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

