StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 5.1 %

CLWT stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.