StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 866,679 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 202,062 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.