StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

ADES opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.