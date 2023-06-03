StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
NanoViricides Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
