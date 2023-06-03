StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

