StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $450.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
