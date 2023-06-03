StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

