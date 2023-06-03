StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

