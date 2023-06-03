Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $106,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,823 shares of company stock worth $143,248. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

