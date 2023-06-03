Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $24.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.09.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after acquiring an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,456,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 379,560 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

