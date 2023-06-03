STERIS (NYSE:STE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $206.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

