Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,197,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,421 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Stem were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

STEM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 5,128,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. Stem’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,132 shares of company stock worth $297,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

