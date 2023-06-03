Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $90.62 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Status has a market capitalization of $90.62 million and $928,874.91 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,157.72 or 1.00120779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02330915 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $770,758.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

