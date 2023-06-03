Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,085,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

