SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,175. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

