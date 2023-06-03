SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 262,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile



SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

