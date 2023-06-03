Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Mark L. Lipson Purchases 1,315 Shares

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Source Capital Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE SOR opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $40.47.
Source Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
