Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Mark L. Lipson Purchases 1,315 Shares

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Source Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SOR opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Source Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

