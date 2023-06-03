Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.58

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and traded as low as $51.54. Sonova shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 20,479 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONVY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sonova in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.