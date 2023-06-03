Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.83. Approximately 174,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 278,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.35.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.