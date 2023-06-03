Softcat (LON:SCT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.54) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Softcat Stock Up 0.4 %
Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,392 ($17.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,577.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,322.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,253.98. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,480 ($18.29).
Softcat Cuts Dividend
About Softcat
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
