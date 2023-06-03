SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.19.
A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
SLG stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
