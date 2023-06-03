SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

