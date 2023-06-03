Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $31.29.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Stories

