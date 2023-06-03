SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 5.9% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $359.27 million and $27.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,820.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29590348 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $39,252,699.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

