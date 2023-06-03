Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $181.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.08. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.44.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

