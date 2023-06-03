Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,804.20

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,804.20 ($34.65) and traded as high as GBX 2,812 ($34.75). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,773 ($34.27), with a volume of 2,047,247 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.53) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,105.66, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 752.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,878.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,803.18.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Severn Trent

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 64.09 ($0.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 20,188.68%.

In other news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($34.96), for a total value of £21,217.50 ($26,220.34). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.