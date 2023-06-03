Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,005 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 77.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tapestry by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $371,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.40 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

