Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,986,000 after acquiring an additional 230,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -465.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl's

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

