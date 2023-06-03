Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,097,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,559,184. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

