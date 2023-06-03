Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 66,577 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 226.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in KE were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 247.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

KE Trading Up 6.6 %

KE stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.11.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.