Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.