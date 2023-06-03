Seven Eight Capital LP Has $838,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.