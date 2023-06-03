Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.08 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CNC opened at $66.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

