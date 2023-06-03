Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,795 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $484,452,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 35.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

