Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

