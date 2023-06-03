Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,365 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $234.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

